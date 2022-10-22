Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Trading Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $134.99 and last traded at $133.32. Approximately 44,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 918,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

