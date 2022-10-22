Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altus Power shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3,231 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

