Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 68655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Masco Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.