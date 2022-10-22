Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5,177 shares traded.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Telos by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telos by 8.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

