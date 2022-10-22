Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $352.59 and last traded at $349.29. 45,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,342,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.08.

The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

