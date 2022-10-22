Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Down 3.4% After Earnings Miss

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 766,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,058,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

