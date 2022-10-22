Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 99,155 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

