East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.16 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 5,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

