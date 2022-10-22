Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $53.93. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.37.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.