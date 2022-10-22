VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $44.39. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. VSE shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 85,794 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Price Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
