VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $44.39. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. VSE shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get VSE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 85,794 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.