Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$124.56

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.44.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,901.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.25. The stock has a market cap of C$36.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$90.46 and a 1 year high of C$124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

