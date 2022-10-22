Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $352.85

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,978,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $370.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.14. McKesson has a 12 month low of $202.61 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

