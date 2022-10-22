Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT at $11.56

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
