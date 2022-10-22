Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT at $11.56

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.