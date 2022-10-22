Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $6.00

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Price Performance

CURV stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

