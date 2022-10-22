Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $287.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

