Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 544,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

