Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have commented on IAS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

