Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 141.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

VOD opened at GBX 98.59 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of £27.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

