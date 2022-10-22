ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $6.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 11.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 578,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 82.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 1,105.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,233 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Price Performance

ironSource stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ironSource



ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

