Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $83.88

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

