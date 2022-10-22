Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $68.92

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Q2 has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.