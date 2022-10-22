Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $18.29

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.2 %

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

