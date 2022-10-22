Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $46.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.