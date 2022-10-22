Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

