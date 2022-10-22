TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $137,034 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $660,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

