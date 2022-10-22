Dorman Products (DORM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $86.98 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DORM. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 847.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

