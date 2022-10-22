Chenghe Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 25th (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Chenghe Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 25th. Chenghe Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Chenghe Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,439,000.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

