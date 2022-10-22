Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNS stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,457.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 143,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

