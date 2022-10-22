Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.