Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.