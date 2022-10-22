Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FLXS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
