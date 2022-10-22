HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNI. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

