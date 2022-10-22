AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.