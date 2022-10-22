Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

