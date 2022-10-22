ClimateRock’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 25th (NASDAQ:CLRCU)

ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 25th. ClimateRock had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of ClimateRock stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRCU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

