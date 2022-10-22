Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion.
Celestica Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.30. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$11.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.
Separately, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
