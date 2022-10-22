Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

