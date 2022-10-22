Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $308.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $204.34 and last traded at $207.78, with a volume of 12364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.29.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

