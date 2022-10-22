Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.55, but opened at $66.04. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 3,359 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

