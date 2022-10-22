Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $149.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crown Castle traded as low as $124.60 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 29066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.