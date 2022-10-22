Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $96.05 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 91770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.06.
In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
