Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 14487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.
CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comerica Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
Featured Articles
