Raymond James Trims NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Target Price to $21.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

NREF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,956,000 after buying an additional 4,774,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Stories

