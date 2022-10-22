Raymond James Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $261.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $262.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.89.
Visa Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of V stock opened at $190.37 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
