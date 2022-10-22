Raymond James Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $261.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $262.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $190.37 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.