Raymond James Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

ACRE stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

