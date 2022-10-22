Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $406.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $417.00 to $406.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

MA stock opened at $302.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

