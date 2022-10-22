Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEHR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 18,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,823. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

