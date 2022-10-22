Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $126.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.