Raymond James Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $10.00

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

