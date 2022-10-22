JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

