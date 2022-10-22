JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price to $10.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.80. EVgo has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

